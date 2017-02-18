We have no hands in PDP’s ‘calamity’ – APC

The All Progressives Congress has reacted with utmost displeasure to what it termed a misguided assertion by the officials of the Peoples Democratic Party in Benue State over the recent court judgement in Port Harcourt that recognized the Senator Ali Modu Sheriff faction as authentic.

The judgement went further to dismiss the Senator Ahmed Makarfi faction as lacking the power to superintend over the party.

Berger Alfred Emberga, the Acting Publicity Secretary of the APC in Benue State, said in a statement that it is untrue as being speculated that his party has a hand in the calamities befalling PDP in Nigeria.

Emberga described the reaction of Bemgba Iortyom as desperate and a mission to drag the good name of the APC into the self-inflicted ordeal that has befallen the party in Nigeria with Friday’s “decisive court judgement”.

Makarfi was equally quoted as having said after the judgement that the APC was out to create a one party state in the country.

Emberga said in the statement: “Ordinarily, we wouldn’t have bothered to react to a statement made by a group of failed politicians who cannot successfully wail without mentioning the ruling APC. But for record purpose, we wish to set the records straight and correct the haughty impression. We wish to make it abundantly clear that no member of the ruling APC has a hand in the calamity and nemesis that has befallen the once acclaimed largest political party in Africa, hence its calamity is self-inflicted from the construction of its brigandage faithfuls to consciously determine people’s fortune and hold Nigerians hostage.

“It should be recalled that the National Chairman of the party, Alhjaji Modu Sheriff, in his victory speech yesterday, stated that the working committee of the party was going to restructure the party in such a way that the likes of Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State and Governor Ayo Fayose of Ekiti State cannot find a way through to attain any position of prominence in the party.

“What does Sheriff’s statement mean? For those who are abreast with the current political history in Nigeria, should recall Sheriff’s statement during the inauguration of his EXCO in Abuja sometime last year, where he stated that he was sitting in his parlor when a PDP delegation which included Governor Ayo Fayose of Ekiti State and Governor Wike of Rivers State and others visited him and accordingly, pleaded with him to come and rescue the party from its quagmire.

“Those who brought the former Governor of Borno State in the current PDP comedy know their objectives and should not hoist the blame on others. The APC is not afraid of any political party in Nigeria including PDP. Afterall, when PDP was a behemoth, we wrestled power from their hands. Is it now that the party has been cremated that fear should be exercised? Having said the above, we wish to call on party supporters, Radio stations and newspaper correspondents who are fond of addressing us, members of State Working Committee (SWC) of the APC in Benue State with that of Maikarfi led PDP in Benue state as our counterparts, to stop forthwith, hence the Maikarfi EXCO of PDP is illegal and unrecognized and cannot therefore, be equated with APC in any order.”

