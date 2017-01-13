Watching AFCON without Super Eagles will be boring – Fuludu

A former Super Eagles midfielder, Edema Fuludu, says watching the forthcoming Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon on television will be boring, because of the absence of the Nigerian national team at the tournament.

Fuludu, who was a member of the Super Eagles squad that won the 1994 edition of the tournament, stated this in an interview the News Agency of Nigeria in Lagos on Friday.

He stated that the boredom is often experienced when Nigeria fails to qualify for an ongoing AFCON tournament.

Fuludu said: “When it happens like this, we don’t have interest in watching the tournament; we don’t have enough interest; it’s just that we need to just watch, and know what is happening.

“Because we are not excited, we are not excited about it, but we will watch, it is as the game progresses that we can now determine a team that is doing well.”

NAN reports that Nigeria failed to qualify for the tournament when the Super Eagles drew 1-1 with the Pharaoh’s of Egypt in the first leg qualifier in Kaduna and lost 0-1 to the same side in second leg of the qualifier in Alexandria.

Chad’s withdrawal from the qualifiers further jeopardised Nigeria’s chances of qualifying for the tournament.

Nigeria’s absence in Gabon will be second time in a row that it has failed to qualify for the tournament.

