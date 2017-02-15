Want to live to study in the US? Embassy provides date to answer your questions

The United States Consulate General in Lagos on Tuesday announced it plans to provide answers to questions from Nigerians interested in living and studying in the US on February 21.

The Consulate’s Public Affairs Section said in a statement that it would hold a Google Hangout to respond to questions from Nigerians how to apply to 107 Black American Colleges and Universities.

The Public Affairs Officer, Darcey Zotter, said in the statement that the event was aimed at assisting interested Nigerians in continuing their education in the United States.

Zotter said: “The United States Consulate General in Lagos will host a Google Hangout on Tuesday, February 21, 2017, at 1 p.m., to respond to questions from the public.

“We look forward to helping students who are considering continuing their education in the United States.

“The Google Hangout session promises to provide valuable information on educational, social, cultural and economic aspects of studying in a typical American university, especially at Historically Black Colleges and Universities.

“It would respond to questions on how to apply to U.S. higher education, as well as living and studying at any of the 107 Historically Black Colleges and Universities.”

Zotter enjoined interested Nigerians and other nationals to participate by tuning in to the live broadcast on the event page link http://bit.ly/askeduusa2017.

The Public Affairs Officer also advised would be participants to log on to the United States Embassy’s YouTube channel: http://www.youtube.com/USEmbassyNigeria.

She also said that questions could be submitted in advance via the Google Hangout event to: http://bit.ly/askeduusa2017; the US Embassy’s Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/usembassynigeria; or by tweeting @USEmbassyAbuja, using the hashtag: #AskEdUSALagos.

Zotter said the event was being organised in commemoration of the 2017 Black History Month.

