Video of alleged bomb blast in Oshodi mischievous – Lagos police

The Lagos State Police Command on Saturday told residents of the state to go about their normal businesses as there is no truth in the news making the rounds about a bomb blast in Oshodi area of the state.

This was made known on Saturday by the spokesman of the Lagos State Police Command, Olarinde Famous-Cole, following the circulation on social media of a bomb blast scene in the area.

The video, according to the police, was that of a bomb blast scene in Abuja.

Famous-Cole said: “Oshodi is relatively calm and not “boiling as being erroneously peddled. It is mischief and callousness to put people in fear.

“Video footage being circulated to back the false information is that of the bomb incident around Banex Plaza, Abuja in 2014.

“The Lagos State Police Command avail this opportunity to re-assure members of the public that we will continue to work in partnership with the good people of Lagos and other Security Agencies to ensure safety and security of life and properties.”