Vice President Osinbajo tasks Nigerians on right values

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo has urged Nigerians to be more committed to the right values of hard work, integrity and faithfulness.

Osinbajo gave the advice at the 27th Annual Minister’s Leadership Conference at the Men of Issachar Vision Incorporation, Olororo, Ojoo in Ibadan on Friday.

He said such values were the “principles of the gospel”.

Osinbajo said: “The principle of the gospel has transformed countries in Europe, America and many others.

“These principles are hard work, integrity and faithfulness.

“Our people must have commitment to the right values.

“We must address the issue of integrity.

“Imagine, someone stole $2.5 million and the whole external reserve is just $30 billion.

“Yet someone is clamouring for the return of corruption.”

The vice-president, who stated that hard work was not negotiable as a principle and value, assured Nigerians of the nation’s prosperity.

Osinbajo said the journey of the nation to prosperity was the Lord’s battle, adding that the Lord will fight and win.

The Vice-President also attended the funeral service of late Professor Emeritus of Law, Adedokun Adeyemi, 76, at Christ Church, Mapo in Ibadan.

Osinbajo described the deceased as his father, teacher, friend and mentor, saying he was a loving creature, who would be greatly missed.

He said: “We will do ourselves more good loving our neighbours as we love ourselves. My late teacher lived an exemplary and fulfilled life.”

Also, Venerable Kehinde Aremu, the Vicar of the church, said the greatest change was death because it changes human condition.

Aremu, who urged the people to live a life of no regret, stated that there was no chance for repentance after death.

Aremu said: “Whatever number of years spent on earth is little.

“Why don’t you spend it righteously to avoid your life being mortgaged.

“No amount of years spent on earth is better than the eternal.

“We came to the world empty handed and we will leave same way.”

Copyright The Eagle Online.

Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.theeagleonline.com.ng as the source.