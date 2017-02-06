Veteran actress Gloria Young marks 50

Gloria first came to limelight on the Charly Boy’s show before she went on to feature in Glamour Girls and Women’s Colt amongst others

Veteran actress, Gloria Young, and her husband, Norbert, shared a dance at the celebration of her 50th birthday and 25th anniversary in the movie industry.

The party saw a smiling Gloria dancing with family and friends, including colleagues in the movie industry such as Hilda Dokubo, Okey Bakassi, Empress Njamah, Yemi Blaq and Helen Paul on Sunday night.

Some colleagues of the stage and screen actress took to social media to felicitate with her on the occasion as she has remained a popular face in the movie industry.

A special novelty football match was organised on Saturday at the National Stadium in Surulere, Lagos as part of the event to mark the ocassion.

Gloria first came to limelight on the Charly Boy’s Show before she went on to feature in Glamour Girls and Women’s Colt amongst others.

She has appeared in over 70 films so far alongside veteran actresses Joke Silva, Onyenka Onwenu and Ngozi Ezeonu.

Gloria currently stars as Aunty Benedicta in the DSTV series, Hotel Majestic.

