Varsity research team discovers fake yam flour products

The Vice Chancellor of Godfrey Okoye University, Enugu, Prof. Christian Anieke, says the institution has discovered fake or adulterated yam flour products in the Nigerian market.

Speaking on Saturday during the 4th Convocation of the institution, Anieke said the discovery was made possible through the exploits of the institution in Biotechnology.

He said that the institution had a massive project of DNA analysis and sequencing of tropical fishes, plants and yam species in the community led by Prof. George Ude.

Anieke said: “For the first time, a lot of unknown fish types in our community have been identified, analysed and entered in the DNA world data bank.

“This is one service we have rendered to place our country on the world map of fruitful research results.

“The sequencing of various yam species has helped us in separating the sheep from the goat by discovering a lot of fake yam flours of adulterated yam flour products with the DNA sequencing tools.”

The vice chancellor said that the institution wished to partner with relevant government agencies and factories in the project to achieve good standard in food production.

Anieke said: “If we really want to achieve good standard in food production and make agriculture a big foreign exchange earner, we must address the issue of fake products.

“Our institution is ready to work with our government agencies in the analysis of farm products to ensure their sanctity and harmlessness.”

Anieke said that the institution would leverage on its partnership with International Institute for Tropical Agriculture to produce new cassava species with better yields.

He said: “We have continued to develop our palm tree for palm oil production and planning to increase the number of our palm trees to 15,000 trees.

“With this increase we hope to meet partly the demand for palm oil in our state.

“We, therefore, plead with the state government to give us wings to fly by doing the road that leads to our main campus at Ugwuomu Nike as this will hasten the development of the university farms.

“May the Ugwuomu Road not end up in the waste basket of unfulfilled promises.”

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that 281 graduates participated in the convocation with nine First Class honours awardees.

