Varsity expels 17 over misconduct

The Federal University Gusau in Zamfara, has rusticated 15 students and expelled two others over examination misconduct, the News Agency of Nigeria reports.

The Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Magaji Garbage, made the disclosure in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria while inspecting ongoing Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination in Gusau on Tuesday.

He said that University Governing Board took the measure to serve as deterrent to other students who might indulge in examination malpractice.

Garbage said: “Out of the 17 students that were caught in examination misconduct, only two students did not appear at the Senate meeting for interrogation; and so, they were expelled.

“The remaining 15 students were rusticated, which means they will miss one academic session, and will resume after serving their punishment.

“This will serve as a lesson to other students to behave themselves, study well and be of good behaviour.”

The vice chancellor, who serves as JAMB Chief External Examiner for the 2017 UTME in the state, said the examination was going on peacefully and smoothly in all the centres.

