Valencia confident of Mikel deal

Valencia are reportedly confident of signing Chelsea midfielder, John Mikel Obi, next month.
Obi, 29, has not played a single minute of first-team football since Antonio Conte arrived at Stamford Bridge in the summer, and it is understood that the pair have a frosty relationship after the midfielder decided to represent Nigeria at the 2016 Olympics.
The experienced Nigerian has vowed to continue working hard in a bid to convince Conte of his worth, but has hinted that he will seek new pastures at the start of 2017 if the current situation does not change.
A number of Chinese Super League clubs have been linked with Obi, in addition to Ligue 1 outfit, Marseille, but according to Plaza Deportiva, Valencia are confident of enticing the experienced midfielder to the top flight of Spanish football.
Obi joined Chelsea from Norwegian team, Lyn, in 2006 – rejecting Manchester United in the process – and is currently the club’s second longest-serving player behind John Terry.
