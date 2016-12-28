Valencia confident of Mikel deal

Valencia are reportedly confident of signing Chelsea midfielder, John Mikel Obi, next month.

Obi, 29, has not played a single minute of first-team football since Antonio Conte arrived at Stamford Bridge in the summer, and it is understood that the pair have a frosty relationship after the midfielder decided to represent Nigeria at the 2016 Olympics.

The experienced Nigerian has vowed to continue working hard in a bid to convince Conte of his worth, but has hinted that he will seek new pastures at the start of 2017 if the current situation does not change.

A number of Chinese Super League clubs have been linked with Obi, in addition to Ligue 1 outfit, Marseille, but according to Plaza Deportiva, Valencia are confident of enticing the experienced midfielder to the top flight of Spanish football.

Obi joined Chelsea from Norwegian team, Lyn, in 2006 – rejecting Manchester United in the process – and is currently the club’s second longest-serving player behind John Terry.

Share this: WhatsApp



Telegram

Email



Copyright The Eagle Online.

Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.theeagleonline.com.ng as the source.