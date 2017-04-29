US to Jonathan: Nigerians voted you out, not Obama and other countries

The US Government said this in response to allegations by former President, Dr. Goodluck Jonathan, that his defeat in the 2015 election was partly caused by former US President, Barack Obama, and his officials

The United States of America on Wednesday said the election of President Muhammadu Buhari in 2015 was the expression of the will of Nigerians and not manipulation by any other force.
The US Government said this in response to allegations by former President, Dr. Goodluck Jonathan, that his defeat in the 2015 election was partly caused by former US President, Barack Obama, and his officials.
Jonathan equally alleged in a book, “Against the Run of Play,” written by the Chairman, Editorial Board of ThisDay, Olusegun Adeniyi, that the US worked with France and the United Kingdom to frustrate his failed re-election bid in 2015.
“The US advocated a free, fair and transparent election. The election outcome was an expression of the will of the Nigerian people,” the US embassy spokesman, Russel Brooks, said on Wednesday.


  • Emmanuel Ukpe

    Nigeria an oil producing country, but imports everything oil related, why is Nigeria not producing petroleum products she needs like other countries, such as; Libya, Malaysia, Kuwait, Iran Iraq and Venezuela, to name a few.? The problem lies, with the Nigeria rulers, particularly, a clueless ruler like former President Jonathan, who hails from the Niger Delta and could not even construct a refinery in the region, which would have generated thousands of jobs, if not for all Nigerians but for his people in the creeks. For the record, Nigerians rejected former President Jonathan for his inability to perform. In Jonathan’s six year rule, no honest Nigerian can pinpoint one project executed by this man, that benefited the public. The truth is that Jonathan has nothing to offer, other than room for corruption with impunity and lawlessness, as witnessed by ongoing indictments of looters, whom are all his associates. We can only imagine what Nigeria would have become if this clueless man had won the last election. God Bless America, where corruption with impunity, looting and lawlessness of this magnitude would not go unchecked and unpunished. Today, Nigeria cry’s for Leadership with focus, not a ruler like we had in the past.