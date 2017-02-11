US pledges N36.5m grant for Nigeria cultural heritage preservation

The United States of America will on February 13 signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Nigeria for a provision of $160,000 (N36.5 million) grant to help in the preservation of the nation’s cultural heritage.

A statement by the US Embassy in Abuja on Friday stated that US Ambassador to Nigeria, Stuart Symington, would sign the MoU.

The MoU would help Nigerian institutions improve conditions for storage of its cultural facilities.

Symington is expected to sign the MoU with the International Centre for the Study of the Preservation and Restoration of Cultural Property, National Museums and Monuments and Ahmadu Bello University Zaria.

The embassy said: “The MoU will push for the preservation of available Nigerian cultural heritage.

“The grant will enable the institutions to improve the conditions and access to the collections storage areas of 10 Nigerian museums.”

