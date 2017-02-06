Unraveling the Abia Poly conundrum, by Enyinnaya Appolos

Things will certainly not be the same again at Abia State Polytechnic, Aba. The unraveling of the conundrum there has started in earnest.

For those who have been using Abia Poly as cheap political launch pad under the guise of unionism, sorry, your time is up and your days are not just numbered, but your game is up in smoke.

It is poignant to note that we have those who know the in and out of tertiary education in charge now in Abia State. Governor Okezie Ikpeazu is a professional teacher who left the academia as Head of Department of Biochemistry of Enugu State University. He has taught at various tertiary institutions in Nigeria, including the Ebonyi State University College of Basic Medical Sciences, University of Maiduguri, Calabar Polytechnic, where he taught from 1990 to 1992 during his Ph.D programme at the University of Calabar.

The Commissioner for Education, Professor Ikechi Mgboji, is not just a professor of law, but also taught in Canada for many years.

What are the issues in Abia Poly?

Or better still, what constitutes the conundrum that has defied solution before now at Abia Poly?

The management, teachers and workers of the school are apparently conniving to punish the students, rip off the Government, and each time questions are asked, they resort to politics of unionism, going on one strike to another to demand for payment they’ve already collected.

It is an undeniable fact, though unknown to most members of the public, that the Abia State Government does not pay teachers and workers of the school, but the state gives monthly subventions to the institution to augment its revenues, which are not remitted to the state.

Abia Poly is allowed to collect revenue, including school fees, and use same to pay salaries of workers and maintain the school. The subventions from the Government, which currently stands at N90 million monthly, are meant to bridge the calculated shortfall between what the institution reports as monthly earnings and the money required to pay workers salaries.

Before the inauguration of the Ikpeazu administration, Abia Poly had a debt profile of N2 billion owed principally to First Bank. As soon as Governor Ikpeazu resumed, the state wrote off the N2 billion First Bank debt. Available records indicated that the N2 billion debt was an aggregation of overdrafts taken by the institution for which they were paying high commercial interest rates to the bank.

It should be noted that at the time, the representatives of the institution told the Governor that if the loan is settled they will be able to cut costs and run their operations even without requiring monthly subventions. If the Government had opted to use N2 billion to pay the monthly subventions, it would have amounted to at least 22 months subventions. Note carefully that the Ikpeazu administration is just about 19 months old in office.

In addition to the N2 billion, Abia Poly had in the past 19 months received additional N825 million from the administration of Governor Ikpeazu as bailout and subvention from the state, all aimed at making sure that workers’ salaries are paid.

In November 2015, the school got N240 million bailout. Subvention received from December 2015 to December 2016 amounted to N405 million. Last week, the school received another N180 million subvention from the Paris Club refund inflow, making a total of N825 million in 19 months.

At the same time, the school is receiving school fees from students. According to the school’s website, Abia Poly has a student population of about 15,210.

In the 2015/2016 academic year, Abia Poly collected about N1 billion as schools fees from 14,718 students that used the newly implemented online school portal for school fees payment.

In the current academic year, they’ve collected N140 million before the school went on Christmas break, from 922 students. This confirms that the school has collected about N1.8 billion from students since 2015.

None of that money was remitted to the government as they were not required to do so.

So, the management of Abia Poly in 19 months has received about N4 billion from bailout, subventions from government and fees collected from students.

The big question remains: why is Abia Poly still owing workers salaries?

The State’s Commissioner for Finance, Obinna Oriaku, raised some pertinent posers when he was recently confronted by a concerned Abians during a live phone in radio programme on why the school is still on strike.

His words: “You have asked about Abia Poly resumption and I feel we owe you an answer. Last week, Abia Poly got two months from the Paris Club refund allocation committee, which I am heading. This two months subvention amounted to N180 million since our subvention is N90 million per month. We expect they should call off the strike next week but Abia Poly problem goes beyond the two months paid.

“The school’s monthly wage bill is about N180 million, which is very high and unacceptable by any standard. Beyond that is the fact that on assumption of office of this government, we bought off a loan of N2 billion from this institution to free them from the debt and ensure they run freely and be able to pay the workers since what we give them as subvention is not necessarily paying their monthly salary, just unlike other higher institutions in the state.

“Why will it work at ABSU and fail at Abia Poly? Abia Poly has 50 workers in their library unit that has what can’t pass as a private law library. They have 40 workers in their medical unit. Among these 40 you have four doctors and six matrons earning fantastic salaries. Is Abia Poly now a hospital?

“Canteen workers are among those being paid. I am sure we all went to higher institutions. During your days, were those in the canteen not outsiders serving the students? In Abia Poly, we have people washing plates in a canteen who will end up being paid pensions. Obviously, the same Abia Poly workers are the problem with the school.

“The management of Abia Poly operates 40 accounts in multiple banks. This we have changed, but they are resisting the change. They were collecting cash as school fees until recently when we engaged a consultant to enable online payments of fees. We still have about eight revenue accounts yet to be hooked on. Clearly, we have politicians instead of lecturers at that institution and it is not acceptable. We are working on major changes in that school that will bring permanent solution to their problems.”

It will also be recalled that recently, at a meeting with the Governor, the leadership of the organized Labour in Abia State, called for sack of the management council of the institution, alongside ABSUTH and Abialine, stressing that they have no reason to owe salaries.

Speaking on behalf of the Labour unions, the Chairman of Abia State chapter of the Nigeria Labour Union, Comrade Uchenna Obigwe, said the union can’t understand why an agency that is generating money can’t pay salaries as at when due.

Obigwe said: “My Governor, Abialine is owing workers 12 months. We can’t understand why because everyday, you see Abia line buses on the road, carrying passengers and goods to every part of the country. We all enter Abia line, and we don’t enter it on credit. We pay our transport fare. We have picketed Abia line, yet we can’t understand why they’re are owing. So we think that sacking the current management and bringing in new management that is ready to work with the state and pay up salaries will be the appropriate thing to do now.

“The same thing goes the the management of Abiapoly and ABSUTH. Students of Abia Poly are paying school fees and other fees, which the management of the school demanded. We can’t also understand why the management can’t pay workers.

“Sick people who go the ABSUTH pay for their medical bills. We also can’t understand why the management of the hospital can’t pay salaries. So we think you should sack the management of these agencies.”

The Labour leaders spoke during a meeting with the Governor to deliberate on how to deploy the recently received refund of N10.6 billion by the state from the excess deductions on World Bank loans. It was agreed that part of the funds will be used to clear salary and pension outstanding in the state MDAs.

While making contributions, another Labour leader acknowledged that Abia State University, ASOPADEC and some others are up to date with salary payments and wondered why ABIA POLY with more students than Abia State University continues to have challenges with salary payments even after the current administration in the state bailed the management out of N2b loan to banks that have been outstanding for years.

As a first step towards decimating the monsters behind the Abia Poly conundrum, the state government recently sacked the management council of the institution and also sent the Rector and Registrar packing.

Reports of extortion of students by lecturers are also being reviewed alongside the streamlining of jobs. It is unacceptable to have over 1,000 non academic staff at that school, which has far less number of academic staff. Even the qualification of the academic staff will be streamlined to ensure that the highest academic standards are maintained.

Clearly the body language from Government House in Umuahia shows that the Ikpeazu administration is leaving no stone unturned to ensure that sanity is restored at Abia Poly. No amount of blackmail by politically instigated union gang up will stop the wheel of change at Abia Poly as the government is determined to deliver an institution that can run smartly, pay workers promptly and focus on supporting the drive of the government towards enhanced local production of goods and services.

Again, the unraveling of the Abia Poly conundrum has started in earnest.

• Appolos is the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor of Abia State, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu.

