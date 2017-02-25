UNN student wins star prize at Etisalat-DigitalSENSE students’ essay contest on IG4D

The management of DigitalSENSE Africa Media Group, the organisers of the Etisalat-DigitalSENSE students essay contest on Internet Governance for Development, has named Odonoekuma Onyebuchi Ekuma as the star prize winner for the 2016 edition, which is the Season 2.

The Executive Director, Operations, at DigitalSENSE Africa Media Group, Nkemdilim Nweke, disclosed this in Lagos.

Nweke said the 2016 theme was on: “Internet Governance: Creating Opportunities for All Nigerians.”

It saw Ekuma, a fourth-year medical student at the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, Enugu State emerging top.

Also, Nweke revealed that Henry Monday Oguns, a 500 level Petrochemical Engineering student of the University of Benin, Edo State, and Egwe Tochukwu Christopher, a fourth year Law student of the Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, Anambra State, taking the second and third positions respectively.

Nweke equally said the finalists will in the coming week receive their prizes, which include a laptop, tablet and smart phone with data for the trio.

She stressed that the essay competition is aimed at encouraging creativity and discourse on Internet Governance for Development by Nigerian youths, especially the students.

Nweke explained that participating students were mostly between the ages of 18 and 30, pointing out that the competition, sponsored by Etisalat Nigeria, is organised by DigitalSENSE Africa Media, the publishers of international award winning DigitalSENSE Business News, ITRealms and NaijaAgroNet, as part of the annual Nigeria DigitalSENSE Forum on IG4D and Nigeria IPv6 Roundtable.

Reacting, the star prize winner on getting the news declared: “I am very excited.

“Winning the contest has made this year very awesome for me.”

Ebuka also advised the Nigerian youth, saying the Internet holds the key to virtually every progress in life.

He said the Internet provides the connectivity that yields efficiencies to employment creation, healthcare delivery, economic development and indeed all sectors of life.

Ogun, the elated first runner up, beckoned on youths in Nigeria to embrace opportunity as this being offered by Etisalat-DigitalSENSE Africa to diversify their limitless positivity through properly harnessing same, declaring: “The way forward is active participation.”

And for the second runner up, the internet is a blessing to this generation, hence more than ever “we are connected to persons and opportunities to further our dreams and ambitions in life, and to create positive impact in the society”.

Nigerian Youths, Egwe said, should seize this rare opportunity to connect with those positive opportunities, persons and communities to name a few, which will help in projecting their life’s aspirations.

