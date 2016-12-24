UNIPORT expels 22 students for various offences

A statement signed by the Registrar of the university, Dorcas Otto, in Port Harcourt said the offences also included being members of different cult groups and undermining security on the campus

The Senate of the University of Port Harcourt on Friday announced the expulsion of 22 students of the University for various offences, including assaulting a female lecturer.

A statement signed by the Registrar of the university, Dorcas Otto, in Port Harcourt said the offences also included being members of different cult groups and undermining security on the campus.

According to the statement, the decision to expel the students was taken at the 426th Senate Meeting of the university held on Wednesday.

It further disclosed that eight of the students were expelled for being part of different cult groups, two students expelled for assaulting a female lecturer and disrupting a congress meeting of the department.

The statement said: “Twelve other students expelled were former presidents of faculty associations.”

According to it, the senate of the university also announced that the institution has closed for the Christmas/New Year Break and will resume on January 3, 2017.

