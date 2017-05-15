Unilorin raises age limit of VC applicants

The change was contained in a statement by the university

The Governing Council of the University of Ilorin has increased the age limit of prospective applicants for the position of its vice chancellor from 60 years to 65 years.

Dada Obafemi, the Registrar and Secretary to Council of the University, announced this in a statement in Ilorin on Monday.

The statement said: “The Governing Council of the University of Ilorin has approved the change in the age limit of prospective applicants of the university’s vice chancellor to be from 60 to 65 years by October 16, 2017.”

The Council noted that the change in age limit was in accordance with the Universities Miscellaneous Provisions, Act No. 11 of 1993, and Universities Miscellaneous Provisions, amendment Act 2012.

The university had earlier in newspaper advertisements barred candidates above 60 years from applying for the position of the university vice chancellor which becomes vacant on October 16, 2017.

