Unilorin don emerges 17th Olola of Olla Kingdom

Dr. Stephen Olajide, an Associate Professor of English Education in the Department of Arts Education at the University of Ilorin, has been installed the 17th Olola of Olla Kingdom in Isin Local Government Area of Kwara State.

A report in the current edition of the University of Ilorin Bulletin quoted the don as ascribing his elevation to God and pledging to impact positively on the lives of his people, especially in the field of education.

Olajide said: “I believe in God very much now because I couldn’t have gotten to that position without the support of God Almighty.

‘‘I had a lot of challenges in my town to face but I am happy because my people are enlightened; they are all over the world.

‘‘I believe they will give me the best cooperation, they wanted me, they all loved me and I am proud to be for them.”

The monarch, according to the report, said he would continue working at the university, adding that he will not disappoint the institution in the discharge of his duties.

It said: ‘‘A university that accommodates all shades of people is a serious university.

‘‘You have traditional rulers, imams, reverends, sheikhs, valid programmes and that you have been able to move along shows this is a living university; a university that doesn’t discriminate.”

The report recalled that Olajide was born on the same day his immediate predecessor was installed as the 16th Olola, adding that the deceased died in September 2013 while the new monarch was installed in 2016.

It stated that: “I want to affect the structure of the town especially education because that is the basis of the future; that is the foundation.

‘‘Be it economic or political achievements; all have to be hinged on sound education; so I want to encourage education.

‘‘I also want more industries in my home town.

‘‘We have children all over the world and they are very comfortable but when you get to our hometown, you look round, you won’t see evidences of such wealth.”

