UniJos re-appoints DVCs

The Governing Council of the University of Jos has re-appointed Prof. Nelson Ochekpe and Prof. Teresa Nmadu as Deputy Vice-Chancellors for a second term of two years.

Ochekpe was re-appointed deputy vice-chancellor, academic, while Nmadu takes charge as DVC, administration.

The re-appointments were announced in a statement signed Abdullahi Abdullahi, the Principal Assistant Registrar, Information and Publications, in Jos on Wednesday.

Abdullahi said the decision to reappoint the DVCs was taken by the Council at its meeting of December 19, 2016.

According to him, the re-appointments will take effect from December 8, 2016.

Ochekpe is a Professor of Pharmaceutical Chemistry and a Fellow of the Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria, Member of the American Association of Pharmaceutical Scientists as well as Nigeria Association of Academic Pharmacists, among others.

Nmadu is the first woman to be appointed to the position of DVC in the University of Jos.

She was employed in January 1993 and had held several academic and administrative positions, including Director, Centre for Entrepreneurship Studies, Director, Division of General Studies, Deputy Dean, Faculty of Social Sciences and Head of Department, Management Sciences, among others.

Share this: WhatsApp



Telegram

Email



Copyright The Eagle Online.

Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.theeagleonline.com.ng as the source.