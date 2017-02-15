Unauthorised route: Two herdsmen, trucks of cattle arrested in Bayelsa

Security agencies in Bayelsa State have apprehended two truckloads of cattle being taken to two Local Government Areas of the State and their owners.

The arrest came barely 48 hours after the State government designated Bayelsa Palm Area for cattle grazing by Fulani herdsmen.

A terse statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Daniel Iworiso-Markson, said the arrest of the cattle and their owners was on the orders of the Governor Henry Seriake Dickson.

According to Iworiso-Markson, both truckloads, which were heading to Imiringi and Amassoma in Ogbia and Southern Ijaw LGAs respectively, have been moved to the designated grazing area at the state-owned Bayelsa Palm, where they were properly documented and their biometrics captured.

The Special Adviser on Security to the Governor, Dr. Boma Spero-Jack, who confirmed the incident, said the apprehended cattle owners pleaded that they should be pardoned.

The herdsmen claimed that they were not aware of the new policy of the state government providing a localized and secure environment for their activities and where they will be monitored.

Spero-Jack further stated that this move was aimed at pre-empting any security breach such as is happening in other parts of the country.

He said the action of the government was part of steps being taken to check the excesses of the Fulani herdsmen, adding that it was sad that some people would rather play politics with a serious matter like this than pay due attention to it.

The former Director of the Department of State Services said the solution was not to preach hate and create unnecessary hysteria as those who are against the government’s policy tend to do, but to be realistic.

He stressed that under nation’s laws, it is not possible to restrict movement or guaranteed rights, but to be proactive, open minded and be innovative as the government of Bayelsa State is doing.

