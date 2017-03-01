Unauthorised deduction: Court awards N530,000 against MTN

The Federal High Court in Ibadan, Oyo State on Wednesday awarded N530,000 to Oluwole Aluko for unauthorised deduction from his mobile lines by MTN Nigeria.

In his judgment, Justice Nathaniel Ayo-Emmanuel held that MTN had admitted guilt by not challenging the action.

Ayo-Emmanuel said: “The plaintiff has the right to allow or reject the use of a caller tune.

“MTN cannot force the use of any caller tune on him or anybody because it is unlawful.

“Though the plaintiff sought N10 million as damages, but I hold that any damage suffered must be commensurate with the claim.

“I, hereby, award a cost of N500,000 for the damages suffered and another N30,000 as cost incurred during the court process.”

The plaintiff, who is also the counsel in the case, had in 2016 instituted a N10 million suit against MTN.

He claimed that the communication company unlawfully made series of deductions from three of his MTN lines for caller tunes he did not subscribe to.

However, Fatiullah Tiamiyu, the defence counsel, said MTN was not served any court process.

Tiamiyu said: “That is the reason the company has not been represented in any previous sitting.”

