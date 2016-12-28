Umahi demands immediate release of subventions to Ebonyi university

Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State has directed the immediate release of subventions to the Ebonyi State University to offset its workers’ salaries.

The directive was contained in a statement signed by the governor’s Principal Secretary, Chief Clement Nweke, in Abakaliki on Wednesday.

The statement said the governor was alarmed at the non-payment of the December salaries of the institution’s staff by its management.

It said: “The state government maintains its policy of paying workers’ salaries before the 15th of every month and for some workers not to receive theirs, it is unacceptable.

“The development is made worse with the period being a festive one when citizens celebrate with their loved ones and meet family needs.”

Umahi directed the state’s Ministry of Finance to immediately release the subventions for two months to offset the salaries.

The statement added: “All those concerned are directed to comply with this directive to ensure the payment of the salaries before the close of work on December 28.

“The government reiterates its commitment to uplift workers’ welfare and that of other segments of the state to achieve the prosperous and united Ebonyi of its dreams.”

The acting Vice Chancellor of the university, Prof. Francis Idike, had earlier in a Christmas message to the governor said the non-payment of the salaries was due to paucity of funds.

Idike said: “We are, however, trying to remedy the situation to ensure that our workers celebrate the Christmas and New Year happily with their loved ones.

“We are appreciative of your commitment to the uplift of the institution and assure you of our renewed commitment to achieve your aspirations.”

