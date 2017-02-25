UK pledges support for fight against insurgency

The Defence Adviser to the United Kingdom in Nigeria, Brigadier General Charles Calder, who assumed duty recently, made this known when he paid a courtesy call on the Acting General Officer Commanding, 7 Division Nigerian Army, Brigadier General Victor Ezugwu

The Royal British Army has expressed readiness to assist the Nigerian military in training support and capacity building in the effort to bring an end to insurgency in the North East.

The Defence Adviser to the United Kingdom in Nigeria, Brigadier General Charles Calder, who assumed duty recently, made this known when he paid a courtesy call on the Acting General Officer Commanding, 7 Division Nigerian Army, Brigadier General Victor Ezugwu.

General Charles said the UK Government will significantly expand its training assistance to all Nigerian Army training institutions.

The Acting GOC commended the UK Government for previous supports and training given by the British Military Assistance Training Team geared towards capacity building and development of personnel of the Division.

Share this: WhatsApp



Telegram

Email



Copyright The Eagle Online.

Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.theeagleonline.com.ng as the source.