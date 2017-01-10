Ugandan President appoints new Military Chiefs

Ugandan President, Yoweri Museveni, has appointed new military chiefs in a reshuffle announced on Tuesday.

A military statement said Museveni, who is also the Commander-In-Chief of the Armed Forces, appointed David Muhoozi as the new Chief of Defence Forces, previously held by General Katumba Wamala.

Major General Muhoozi who has been Commander, Land Forces, was also promoted to the rank of General.

General Wamala, who was named as CDF in May 2013, has been appointed Minister of State for Works.

Museveni also promoted Major General Wilson Mbadi to Lieutenant General and appointed him as the deputy CDF, replacing Lieutenant General Charles Angina.

Angina has been appointed the Deputy Commander, Operation Wealth Creation.

Brigadier Muhoozi Kainerugaba, who has been heading the Special Forces Command, an elite force protecting the president, was appointed as presidential advisor.

Muhoozi, who is also Museveni’s son, has been replaced by Don Nabasa.

Brigadier Peter Elwelu, who has been commanding the second division based in western Uganda, is the new CLF.

Brigadier Sam Okiding, who last week returned from the African Union Mission in Somalia, has been promoted to Major General and appointed commander, Field Artillery.

Paddy Ankunda, military spokesperson, told Xinhua by telephone that the military changes took immediate effect.

Ankunda said: “The commander-in-chief has made promotions, new appointments and transfers in Uganda Peoples Defense Forces.

“The changes are normal and good for institutional growth.”

Museveni, who was sworn in on May 12, 2016 for his fifth-five year term in office, has been reorganising and making changes in his new government.

