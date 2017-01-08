Uduaghan denies acquisition of N1.2b mansion in Abuja

A former Governor of Delta State, Dr. Emmanuel Uduaghan, has denied acquiring a mansion worth N1.2 billion in Abuja.

The denial was contained in a statement issued by Uduaghan’s media aide, Sunny Areh.

The statement reads: “The attention of His Excellency, the immediate past Governor of Delta State, Dr. Emmanuel Eweta Uduaghan has once again been drawn to the series of orchestrated lies and blackmails being peddled on the social media by one Oghenedoro Pedro Otega (alias Fejiro Oliver).

“His attacks and blackmails have largely been ignored because of his irritant value but records need to be set straight for the sake of the gullible.

“His latest lie from hell is that Dr. Uduaghan has acquired ‘a sprawling mansion in Abuja’, at a cost of N1.2 Billion which his ‘good authority’ told him is ‘situated at No 40, Colorado Close, Ministers Hill’.

“While we would have loved to allow his imaginations run wild as dictated by his sponsors, we make haste to state for the benefit of the discerning public that there is no truth in his allusion as there was no such acquisition and none is intended.

“Helpfully, Oghenedoro Pedro Otega (Fejiro Oliver) has ‘authoritatively’ provided the address and location of the said property (if it exists) and the owner/s may soon be aware of its latest status.

“We are by this rebuttal, appealing to the general public to ignore all such ‘stories’ emanating from the evil desks of those who wallow in the muds of innuendos and blackmails.”

