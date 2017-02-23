UCL: Old Lady rapes 10-man Porto

Two goals in two second-half minutes have helped Juventus to a 2-0 win over Porto in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie at Estadio do Dragao.

The Dragons had their work cut out since midway through the first half following a red card shown to Alex Telles, allowing the Old Lady to swing the tie in their favour.

After struggling to truly break their opponents down, Marko Pjaca came off the bench to score his first goal for the club and Dani Alves did likewise, adding a second in quick succession to see Juve become the first Italian side in six attempts to leave here with victory.

The biggest talking point of a goalless first half arrived 25 minutes in after Telles picked up two needless cautions in the space of 74 seconds to see his marching orders.

Referee Felix Brych was quickly surrounded by Porto players but the brave call looked to be correct on both occasions, leaving the hosts with a big task to ensure that the tie did not get away from them.

Prior to the sending off, Paulo Dybala fired over from a promising position with the only real attempt up to that point, slipping as he made contact with the ball right on the edge of the area.

It was all one-way traffic from the moment Telles made his way down the tunnel, though, with Juventus quickly racking up their shot tally and nearly finding a breakthrough when a well-worked free kick was sent spinning inches wide by Juan Cuadrado.

The Dragons were desperately holding out for half time, but before the whistle was blown Juve struck the post through a well hit Dybala strike from range, which got the beating of Casillas but was kept out by the frame of the goal.

Dybala thought he had gone one better just 60 seconds into the second half, but the offside flag went up to deny him his second Champions League goal of the season.

Porto had not conceded in each of their last three European outings but, at a man disadvantage, a couple of subs from Massimiliano Allegri turned the game – and indeed the tie – on its head.

Pjaca first got on the end of a fortunate bounce in the box to sweep past Casillas, before Alves bagged a second soon after with his first touches of the ball after getting on the end of Alex Sandro’s cross.

Share this: WhatsApp



Telegram

Email



Copyright The Eagle Online.

Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.theeagleonline.com.ng as the source.