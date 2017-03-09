UCL: How Barca stunned PSG + video highlights of all goals

Barcelona have created Champions League history after overturning a 4-0 first-leg deficit to beat Paris Saint-Germain 6-5 on aggregate and book their spot in the quarter-finals of the competition.

Barcelona went after the Ligue 1 giants from the very first whistle and it was just about the perfect start for the hosts as a close-range header from Luis Suarez, who beat PSG goalkeeper Kevin Trapp to a high ball inside the box, gave them the lead on the night inside the opening three minutes of action.

Javier Mascherano tried his luck from distance in the 10th minute as Barcelona continued to force the issue, but PSG’s first breakaway brought a strong penalty shout for the French side when Mascherano appeared to handle a Draxler cross inside the box.

The referee, however, was not interested despite his fellow German’s protests.

Barcelona did have their second five minutes before the break, however, when Layvin Kurzawa, under pressure from his goalkeeper, turned into the back of his own net after Iniesta had kept a loose ball alive inside the away side’s penalty area.

The Spanish champions needed a couple of poor defensive mistakes to open up a two-goal lead in the first period, but it left Enrique’s team needing just two more goals without reply in the second half to level the tie.

PSG left Barcelona waiting on the field at the start of the second period, which forced the referee to come across and have stern words with the French champions, who certainly took their time returning to the action.

Draxler had an early sighter for PSG in the second half, but the German’s wild effort from distance was always rising over Ter Stegen’s crossbar and a couple of minutes later, Barcelona moved themselves to within one goal of levelling the tie.

The referee initially failed to point to the penalty shout after Thomas Meunier slipped and brought Neymar to the ground inside the PSG box, but after speaking with the official behind the goal, the spot kick was awarded.

Messi, as expected, stepped up for the Spanish champions and sent the ball past Trapp to make it 3-0 on the night.

Cavani came close to scoring an all-important away goal for PSG in the 52nd minute after meeting a low cross from Meunier, but the Uruguay international could only turn against the post from close range.

Di Maria was called off the PSG bench in the 55th minute as Unai Emery altered proceedings, and the Argentine’s introduction did boost the visitors as they looked to dampen the atmosphere inside the stadium with an away goal.

Indeed, PSG found their first goal of the night in the 62nd minute when Cavani smashed the ball into the top corner after Kurzawa had headed towards the deadly striker inside the Barcelona box.

Cavani should have doubled his tally two minutes later after beating the offside trap and breaking into the Barcelona box, but Ter Stegen was out to make a brilliant save, and just about keep the Spanish giants in the tie.

Di Maria should have scored a second for PSG five minutes from time after breaking into the Barcelona box, but the Argentine got his effort all wrong and chipped harmlessly wide of the post.

Barcelona had their fourth of the night in the 88th minute, however, when Neymar bent a sensational free kick into the top corner, before the Brazilian scored from the penalty spot after Marquinhos had brought Luis Suarez to the deck with the slightest of touches.

The hosts needed just one more goal to complete a quite incredible turnaround, and that arrived in the 95th minute when Roberto converted a chipped pass from Neymar to send Camp Nou into ecstasy on one of the most incredible nights in the history of the competition.

Share this: WhatsApp



Telegram

Email



Copyright The Eagle Online.

Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.theeagleonline.com.ng as the source.