UCL: Atletico beat Leverkusen in six-goal thriller

Saul Niguez, Antoine Griezmann, Kevin Gameiro and Fernando Torres were all on the scoresheet as Atletico Madrid recorded a 4-2 win over Bayer Leverkusen in the first leg of their last-16 Champions League clash in Germany.

Karim Bellarabi had one back for Leverkusen early in the second period before Stefan Savic scored an own goal in the 68th minute, but four away goals for Atletico has made Diego Simeone’s side the strong favourites to advance ahead of the second leg in Madrid on March 15.

It was the home side that took control of the possession in the opening 10 minutes, but Atletico were a threat on the counter-attack and Yannick Ferreira Carrasco so nearly found Gameiro with a low cross inside the Leverkusen box after a swift early break from the visitors.

Twice Atletico came close to making the breakthrough in the 13th minute, but Leverkusen goalkeeper Bernd Leno made a smart save from a low Gameiro effort, before Wendell turned a Filipe Luis cross against his own crossbar from close range as the home side survived two dangerous moments in quick succession.

Atletico continued to force the issue, however, and deservedly made the breakthrough in the 17th minute when Saul Niguez created a yard of space outside the Leverkusen box before curling a wonderful effort out of the reach of Leno.

It then went from bad to worse for Leverkusen in the 25th minute when a defensive mistake saw Gameiro race clear of the home side’s defence before turning and feeding Antoine Griezmann, who smashed the ball into the top corner.

It was the home side that struck back in the 48th minute, however, when Kampl delivered a terrific cross into Bellarabi and the German international guided the ball into the bottom corner of the net for 2-1.

Leverkusen continued to leave gaps at the back, however, and Atletico scored their third of the night from the penalty spot in the 58th minute after Gameiro, who had been pulled to the ground by Aleksandar Dragovic, fired the ball past Leno.

The end-to-end nature of the contest continued and the home side had their second of the night in the 68th minute when Atletico goalkeeper Moya pushed a Wendell cross straight against his own centre-back Savic and the ball found its way into the back of the net for 3-2.

The visitors were always dangerous on the counter-attack, however, and scored their fourth of the night in the 86th minute when substitute Fernando Torres headed a Sime Vrsaljko cross into the back of the net.

Atletico threatened a fifth late on when Angel Correa broke into the Leverkusen box, but Leno made a smart save as it finished 4-2 to the visitors at the end of an enthralling first leg in Germany.

