Tyson Fury plans boxing comeback in 2017

Tyson Fury has earmarked a return to action next year as he declared 2016 to have been a “nightmare” for him.

In November 2015, the 28-year-old defeated Wladimir Klitschko in Germany to win the IBF, WBO and WBA heavyweight titles, but he was then stripped of the former before vacating the latter two.

Fury saw two rematches against the Ukrainian fall through this year before deciding to take time out from boxing due to depression.

His future in the sport was in doubt, but Fury is now understood to be back in training ahead of a potential return in April.

Fury posted on his Twitter account: “Merry Christmas guys. I’ve had a nightmare 2016, done a lot of stuff I’m not proud of, but my promise to you is I’ll return in 2017.”

The heavyweight belts have since been scattered since Fury’s exit from boxing, with Joseph Parker holding the WBO title, while British rival Anthony Joshua has the IBF version and the WBA belt remains vacant.

