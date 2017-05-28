Two killed, many trapped as another building collapses in Lagos

LATEST NEWS:
This will be the fourth case of collapsed building in Lagos State in a space of one month

No fewer than two persons have been confirmed dead with many injured when a three-storey building collapsed in Lagos on Monday.
The building, located at Daddy Alaja Street, Oke Arin, Lagos Island, was being renovated when it collapsed.
Several workers were said to be on site when the building collapsed on Lagos Island at about 7:30am.
Rescue operation was on as at press time, with the General Manager, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, Adesina Tiamiyu, confirming that 14 people had so far been rescued.
This will be the fourth case of collapsed building in Lagos State in a space of one month.
A two-storey building collapsed at Cole Street, Ebute Metta last week.
A woman seriously injured in that incident.
Also three weeks ago, a three-storey building collapsed at Ilasamaja area of the state, with four people dead.
Over a month ago, a two storey building under construction collapsed in Lekki area of Lagos, killing two people.

