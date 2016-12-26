Two killed in suicide bomb attacks in Cameroon

The source said two young men suspected to be members of Boko Haram killed themselves after detonating bombs attached to them at the entrance of market in Mora, a small town in Far North Region near the border with Nigeria

Two suspected suicide bombers were killed after attempting to launch attacks on Sunday morning in Cameroon, security source told Xinhua.

The source said two young men suspected to be members of Boko Haram killed themselves after detonating bombs attached to them at the entrance of market in Mora, a small town in Far North Region near the border with Nigeria.

The source said the attacks took place at around 8am and no other victim was reported.

Xinhua/NAN.

