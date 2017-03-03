Two killed in Rivers cult clash – Police

The Rivers State Police Command on Thursday confirmed the death of two persons during a clash between two rival cult groups at Ikokwu motor spare parts market in Port Harcourt.

The command’s spokesman, Nnamdi Omoni, a Deputy Superintendent of Police, told the News Agency of Nigeria that the incident took place on Wednesday.

Omoni said during the shootout, some persons were wounded and had been taken to hospital for treatment.

He said: “We have made some arrests and the tactical unit of the command is on top of the situation.

“The police have restored normalcy in the area.

“Investigation on the incident is on.

“The state police command is working hard to get the perpetrators of the act.

“We also appeal to the public to give us useful information that will assist us fight crime.”

NAN.

