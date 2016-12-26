Two killed as female bombers attempt to hit crowded Borno market

Two female suicide bombers on Monday reportedly caused heavy explosion outside the gate of a popular cattle market in Maiduguri, Borno State, leading to the death of one of them.

Source said the explosion occurred at about 8:40am.

Two girls, believed to be in their teens, bore the explosives.

They tried to access the usually crowded cattle market before the explosive on one of them went off, killing her instantly.

The second was lynched and tortured to death.

The spokesperson of the Borno State Police Command, Victor Isuku, confirmed the incident via a WhatsApp message.

Isuku said: “At about 0840hrs today, explosion by two female suicide bombers occurred at Kasuwa Shanu Market, Maiduguri.

“One of the bombers was instantly killed in the explosion, while the second was lynched by irate mob in the vicinity. EOD team and other security forces mobilized to the scene and detonated the unexploded IED.

“Normalcy restored to the area while security has been beefed up within the area and other parts of the city!”

One other person was injured from the blast.

A spokesperson of the National Emergency Management Agency, North-East with an office in Maiduguri, Abdulkadir Ibrahim, confirmed the incident.

Ibrahim said: “Emergency workers were immediately drafted to scene at Kasuwar Shanu, a market in Maiduguri, where cattle and other domestic animals are sold.”

Copyright The Eagle Online.

Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.theeagleonline.com.ng as the source.