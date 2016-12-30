Two docked for beating electricity company worker over power disconnection

Two men, who allegedly beat up an Ikeja Electricity Distribution Company worker for disconnecting their power supply on Friday appeared before an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court.

The accused: Joseph Olawole (60) and Ibrahim Adeyemo (42), are both residents of Ogunsetan Close, Agege Lagos.

Olawole, an engineer, and Adeyemo, a photographer, however, pleaded not guilty before Magistrate A.A. Adesanya, who granted them bail in the sum of N100,000 each with two sureties in like sum.

According to the prosecutor, George Nwosu, the accused committed the offences on December 16 at their residence.

Nwosu said that the accused and others still at large conspired to assault Mr Adebiyi Mohammed while performing his duty.

He submitted that the accused beat up the complainant because he disconnected their power supply for failing to pay their bills.

Nwosu said: “The accused had threatened to beat up the complainant if he would disconnect their power supply, claiming that their electricity supply had not been constant.

“When the complainant eventually disconnected it, the accused carried out their threat by organising some boys to beat up the complainant.

“In the process, they tore the complainant’s clothes and dispossessed him of his cell phone valued at N174,000.”

Nwosu said that the offences contravened Sections 166, 285, 170 and 409 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2011.

Adesanya adjourned to January 25 for mention.

