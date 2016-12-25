Two die, many trapped as Police College building collapses

No fewer than two persons have been confirmed dead in a collapsed building at the Police College, Ikeja, Lagos.

The building collapsed in the early hours of Sunday.

Several persons were said to still be trapped as at the time of filing this report.

Officials of several emergency management agencies were at the scene shortly after the building collapsed.

Rescue operation was still on as at the time of filing this report.

