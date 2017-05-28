Two die in violent APC primaries in Lagos

No fewer than two persons, including the Chairman of the motorcycle riders’ union in Lagos State, Rasak Bello, were killed during the primaries of the All Progressives Congress on Monday.

The primaries was for the councillorship seats in the upcoming local government election in Lagos State.

The Eagle Online learnt that Bello, popularly known as Hamburger, was shot during the primaries for councillors in Sogunle area of Oshodi.

He was said to have died on his way to the hospital.

He was shot at the venue of the primaries for Ladipo-Sogunle Ward.

Those who shot him were said to have arrived in a bus and started shooting sporadically.

Another person was also confirmed dead at another venue.

Many others were also reported injured.

The spokesperson of the Lagos State Police Command, Olarinde Famous-Cole, confirmed the development.

Famous-Cole, however, did not put a figure to the number of those killed.

