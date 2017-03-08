Two Chinese nationals in court over alleged importation of fake tyres in Nigeria

Two Chinese nationals, Tao Shen and Jing Yau, were on Wednesday arraigned before Justice Mojisola Olatoregun of a Federal High Court in Lagos, over charges bordering on alleged importation of fake tyres.

Shen, 36, and Yau, 22, were charged alongside a Nigerian, Chinedu Madubuike, and two companies, Sino Nigeria Import and Export Limited and Nedeca International Limited, on four counts bordering on importation of substandard products.

Babatunde Alajogun appeared for the prosecution, while Victor Okpara announced his appearance for the defendants.

The case, however, did not go on due to the absence of a Chinese interpreter, who was expected to translate the charges to them in Chinese language.

The trial judge, Justice Mojisola Olatoregun, consequently, ordered that an interpreter be produced in court at the next adjourned date for the accused to take their plea.

In the charge sheet, the accused were said to have committed the offence in February (this year) by conspiring to import tyres which did not meet the relevant Nigeria industrial standard.

They were alleged to have stuffed various sizes of tyres into one, knowing same to be in a dangerous state, or been injurious to human life.

The accused were said to have imported the tyres, which did not comply with the mandatory Nigeria standard, on account of their stuffing different sizes into one, thereby making the tyres unfit for their purposes.

The tyres were said to have failed to meet the relevant Nigerian industrial standards and were likely to endanger human lives.

Also, the accused were alleged to have failed to furnish returns on the conditions of the imported tyres as required by law.

The counts contravened the Sections 320 and 510 of the Criminal Code Act, Cap C38, Laws of the Federation, 2004.

They were also said to have contravened Sections 26 and 32 of the Standards Organisation of Nigeria Act, No 14, Laws of the Federation, 2004.

Justice Olatoregun while adjourning their arraignment to March 20, said the accused be returned to where they were brought from.

