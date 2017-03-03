Two arrested for allegedly selling child after birth

Two persons, Sewuese Orbunde and Victor Godwin, were on Thursday arraigned in a Makurdi Magistrates’ Court in Benue State for selling a baby after birth.

The duo were charged with criminal conspiracy and concealment of birth punishable under sections 97 and 240 of the Penal Code Laws of Benue, 2004.

The Prosecutor, Inspector Gabriel Agbadu, told the court that the case was reported at the State CID, Makurdi on February 23.

Agbadu said on February 22, Yaaya Terver of Vigilante Group, Logo 1, Makurdi, arrested and brought Orbunde and Hembadoon Godwin to the ‘E’ Division Police Station, Makurdi.

He said Terver stated that Orbunde was carrying a pregnancy as at December 2016 when she travelled to Port Harcourt, Rivers State, only to return to Makurdi on January 3, 2017 without the pregnancy and without a child.

The prosecutor said the complainant also said investigation by him revealed that Orbunde conspired with the second accused person, Hembadoon, and sold the child after birth.

Agbadu said the accused persons and Hembadoon were arrested for committing the crime during police investigation.

He said Hembadoon took ill and was released, but assured that she would be arraigned as soon as she recovers from the illness.

When the case came up for mention, the two accused persons pleaded not guilty to the charges against them.

The Magistrate, Felicia Ikyegh, granted bail to the accused persons in the sum of N30,000 each with a surety each in like sum.

Ikyegh adjourned the matter till March 23 for further mention.

