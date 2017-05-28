Trump’s cryptic tweet ‘covfefe’ #1 trend on Twitter

LATEST NEWS:
NAN


Not for the first time, a Trump tweet has lit up the internet

President Donald Trump’s late night tweet, #covfefe, is causing frenzy around the globe.
#covfefe has quickly become the top trending item on Twitter.
Not for the first time, a Trump tweet has lit up the internet.
But this time, users the world over have been left scratching their heads over “covfefe”: a bizarre word apparently created by the president.

“Despite the constant negative press covfefe,” read the US leader’s short tweet sent early Wednesday.
Was it an acronym? A secret message? Or just a typo?
Comments included a mock Google translation of “covfefe” from Russian into English as “I resign,” and comments like “Drain the covfefe” — a play on Trump’s promise to “drain the swamp” in Washington.
“‘Covfefe is a great word, period! – Sean Spicer tomorrow,” read one tweet, mentioning the president’s spokesman.
To avoid confusion, the Regent’s English Language Center in London wrote: “To all of our English language students, we can confirm that ‘covfefe’ is not an English word yet”.
Four hours later the tweet had been neither corrected nor deleted, nor was there any hint of what Trump was trying to say.
At 0830 GMT Trump’s “covfefe” tweet had more than 105,000 retweets and had been shared 35,000 times, according to Twitter figures.
Since entering office, Trump has used Twitter to issue declarations on everything from Arnold Schwarzenegger’s TV performance to an alleged “MASSIVE trade deficit with Germany”.


