Trump raises the bar for asylum seekers

The US is concluding plans to raise the bar for asylum seekers to ensure that only those who stand a risk of persecution and those who are likely to be granted asylum are allowed.

According to Reuters, the Department of Homeland Security has prepared new guidance for immigration agents aimed at speeding up deportations by denying asylum claims earlier in the process.

The new guidelines contained in a draft memo, which is yet to be given to field immigration officers, gives the officers power to turn back asylum seekers who are “unlikely” to be granted asylum.

The guideline instructs asylum officers to “elicit all relevant information” in determining whether an applicant has “credible fear” of persecution if returned home, the first obstacle faced by migrants on the US-Mexico border requesting asylum.

Three sources familiar with the drafting of the guidelines said the goal of the new instructions is to raise the bar on initial screening.

The administration’s plan is to leave wide discretion to asylum officers by allowing them to determine which applications have a “significant possibility” of being approved by an immigration court, the sources said.

Reuters reports that in 2015, just 18 per cent of asylum applicants, whose cases were ruled on by immigration judges, were granted asylum.

According to the Justice Department, applicants from countries with a high rate of political persecution have a higher chance of winning their asylum cases.

A tougher approach to asylum seekers would be an element of President Donald Trump’s promise to crackdown on immigration and tighten border security, a cornerstone of his election campaign and a top priority of his first month in office.

