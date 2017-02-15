Trump complains about ‘illegal leaks’ in latest tweet

US President Donald Trump is seeking to divert attention to “illegal leaks” after the ouster of his national security advisor.

The President said on his personal Twitter account, after Michael Flynn resigned late Monday: “The real story here is why are there so many illegal leaks coming out of Washington? Will these leaks be happening as I deal on North Korea etc?”

Flynn’s resignation came just 25 days after Trump took office.

He reportedly discussed lifting sanctions on Moscow with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak on December 29, the same day that then-president Barack Obama announced the measures in response to Russia-linked hacking against the Democratic Party.

Flynn, a retired US Army general, said he “inadvertently” gave then vice president-elect Mike Pence and others “incomplete information” about those talks.

Share this: WhatsApp



Telegram

Email



Copyright The Eagle Online.

Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.theeagleonline.com.ng as the source.