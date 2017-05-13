Troops smash Boko Haram fish smuggling ring, kill four terrorists

The ring was smashed on Friday

Troops of the 145 and 158 Task Force Battalions, 5 Brigade Nigerian Army, on Friday smashed a fish smuggling ring run by Boko Haram terrorists to fund their criminal activities.

The success was recorded during a joint ambush operation conducted in Julari village, along Kareto-Damasak Road, Borno State.

During the operation, troops neutralized four Boko Haram terrorists.

Similarly, they recovered one AK 47 riffle, one Toyota Hilux pick up, three motorcycles, 35 bags of dry fish, one bag of bush meat, three bags of sugar and 60 litres of engine oil.

One soldier was reported dead during the operation.

