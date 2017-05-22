Troops rescue 998 from Boko Haram

Following confirmed information about the presence of remnants of Boko Haram terrorists in some villages around Ngala, troops of 3 Battalion, 22 Brigade Nigerian Army on Friday along with some Civilian JTF embarked on Fighting Patrol to the area.

The patrol team had a fierce encounter with the terrorists at Ndufu, whom they decisively dealt with before proceeding to clear Muktu and Muzuri, as well as nearby communities within the area.

Although some of terrorists fled in various directions on sighting the troops, the patrol team was able to neutralize nine of them, destroyed their Improvised Explosive Device making factory and rescued 998 persons.

Those rescued were 125 at Ndufu, 802 at Muktu and 71 persons at Muzuri.

Despite the heat of the battle, the troops also vaccinated all children under the age of 5 with Polio vaccinations.

In addition, the troops recovered one AK-47 Rifle with registration number 565231515, an AK-47 Rifle Magazine, two Boko Haram terrorists’ flags, four motorcycles, two solar panels, two already prepared IEDs, detonating cords and other explosive making components.

The 3 Battalion has maintained its status as one of the best fighting unit in the war theatre against Boko Haram as they did not sustain any casualty or injury during the operation.

