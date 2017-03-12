Troops rescue 211 civilians, clear terrorists from two villages

Brigadier General Sani Usman, the Director Army Public Relations, said in a statement on Sunday that troops of 22 Brigade Garrison, Operation Lafiya Dole rescued the victims during an operation in the villages

The Nigerian Army has rescued 211 civilians held captive by the Boko Haram terrorists at Cingal Murye and Maja villages in Northern Borno on Saturday.

Brigadier General Sani Usman, the Director Army Public Relations, said in a statement on Sunday that troops of 22 Brigade Garrison, Operation Lafiya Dole rescued the victims during an operation in the villages.

The statement said one terrorist was killed, while 11 bicycles were recovered from the fleeing terrorists.

“In addition, the patrol team escorted two heavy duty trucks and 18 pickup vans to recover Internally Displaced Persons’ food stuff from Mala Maja,” it added.

Share this: WhatsApp



Telegram

Email



Copyright The Eagle Online.

Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.theeagleonline.com.ng as the source.