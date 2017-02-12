Tragedy as footballer collapses, dies on pitch

A football player has died after collapsing on the pitch in East Yorkshire.

The man, who has not been named but was playing for Langtoft AFC, was playing in Rudston between Driffield and Bridlington, when he collapsed on the pitch.

Despite the emergency services response, he was unable to recover and died.

A spokeswoman for Yorkshire Ambulance Service said: “I can confirm that Yorkshire Ambulance Service were called at 3.24pm on Saturday afternoon to reports of a male who had collapsed on the playing fields at Rudston.

“We sent a rapid response vehicle, a first responder vehicle, two ambulances and Yorkshire Air Ambulance also attended but sadly the patient died at the scene.”

One man posted on Facebook: “Thoughts go out to the family and friends of the lad who passed away playing for Langtoft today big shame.”

