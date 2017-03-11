Traditional rulers fume over neglect

Some traditional rulers in Kaduna State have complained that government officials and politicians do not carry them along on issues of development in their localities.

The traditional rulers made the complaint on Friday at the end of a six-day workshop organised by the state office of the National Orientation Agency and UNICEF in Kachia.

The News Agency of Nigeria report that 150 traditional rulers attended the workshop organised to enlist their support in propagating Essential Family Practices to curb infant and maternal deaths.

The traditional chiefs also complained that they had not received salaries for the past 20 months.

According to them, the development has eroded their influence in their respective communities.

One of them, Malam Shehu Umar, the District Head of Tsebiri, Giwa Local Government, said the government and politicians only remember them when things go bad.

Umar said: “Government officials and politicians execute projects in our localities without our knowledge.

“They only involve us when such project is vandalised. Sometimes they even blamed us for not securing projects executed in our localities without our knowledge.”

In the same vein, Joshua Kogaya, the Village Head of Agban in Kagoro, Kaura Local Government, claimed some of them are being dragged to court daily by their subjects for maintaining order in their communities.

Kogaya said: “The situation is so bad that when you discipline a child for waywardness, the parents would take you to court.

“This is making our ability to mobilize and provide leadership to our people very difficult.”

The traditional rulers, therefore, urged the government to involve them in its programmes and support them in maintaining security and mobilising their subjects for the overall development of their communities.

