Tornadoes launch website

Niger Tornadoes Football Club of Minna have officially launch their website: www.nigertornadoesfc.com.ng, ahead of the new Nigeria Professional Football League season 2016/2017.

Speaking to the club’s Media Department, the Chairman of the club, Hon. Adamu Aliyu Mohammed, said the desire to keep their fans and followers of the NPFL informed about the daily happenings in the Niger State-based club necessitated their action.

Mohammed said: “We wanted the world to know more about the club, that is why we decided to contacted a sports digital media company Felele247 Media to designed and develop the website for the club.

“The main reason behind this platform is to share information to the rest of the world, Nigeria and Africa because we want to open our doors to our fans

In the same vein, the Vice Chairman, Alhaji Musa Matane, described the successful hosting of the website, which is a platform where information about the club can be shared, as “a good thing” for the club.

Matane explained that the new platform will also aid in showcasing the state to the world as it will combine tourism and sports where their fans and visitors will be privileged to a cybernetic tour of some notable landmarks in State.

The club will open its 2017 league campaign on the road against Lagos-based MFM FC at the Agege Stadium.

