Three-year-old baby stolen in Lagos found with buyer in Abia

A three-year-old girl, Oluwasemilore Adebiyi, who was stolen by the apprentice of her mother, Grace John, from Lagos two months ago has been recovered in Abia State.

So also have the operatives of the Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad of the Lagos State Command arrested John, who took Adebiyi away from the shop of her mother, Oluwatobiloba Adebiyi, in Alagbado area of Lagos State.

Oluwasemilore was sold to three different buyers from the time John snatched her.

As earlier reported by The Eagle Online, Oluwasemilore was abducted by John after Oluwatobiloba allowed the three-year-old follow the apprentice, who had only spent one week on the job, to buy snacks.

The first buyer of Oluwasemilore was arrested after the police tracked John to Badagry, Lagos State.

She had sold her to a resident of Onitsha, Anambra State.

When the buyer showed up after Grace called her that there was another child for sale based on the prompting of the police, it was discovered she had also sold Oluwasemilore to another person.

The first buyer sold the child for N500,000 in Awka, also in Anambra State.

It was the buyer in Awka who eventually led the police to the final buyer in Abia State, where Oluwasemilore was bought for N600,000.

