Three teenagers, two others face murder charge in Lagos

Five people, including three teenage boys, who allegedly robbed and killed a man in Epe in Lagos State, were on Thursday charged before an Ebute Meta Chief Magistrates’ Court.

The accused — Tosin Olabisi, 19; Jimoh Ibrahim, 19; Rasheed Odumade, 19; Sheriff Agbomeji, 20; and Rasaki Ayinde, 40 — are facing a four-count charge bordering on conspiracy, stealing and murder.

The prosecutor, Inspector Chinalu Nwadione, told the court that the accused committed the offences on December 18, 2016 at 5, Musiliu Murtala Street, Poka in Epe.

Nwadione said the accused, who were armed with a locally made pistol, robbed a man, Nurudeen Sanni of his phone valued N37,250 and shot him on his forehead.

The offences contravened Sections 222, 233 and 297 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2011.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Section 222 provides death sentence for offenders.

The Chief Magistrates, M. Oluyemisi, ordered that the accused should be remanded in Ikoyi Prisons and that the case file should be sent to the State Director of Public Prosecutions for legal advice.

The case was adjourned to March 17.

NAN.

