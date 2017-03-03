Three killed in Borno suicide explosion

The suicide bombers struck in the early hours of Friday

Three suspected suicide bombers have been killed after one of them detonated an explosive device by a stationed fuel tanker early on Friday morning along Damboa Road in Maiduguri, Borno State.Two other fuel tankers were also burnt as a result of the explosion suspected to have been carried out by Boko Haram foot soldiers.

The spokesperson to the National Emergency Management Agency in the North-East, Abdulkadir Ibrahim, disclosed that the bodies of the three suicide bombers have been evacuated by emergency workers.

Ibrahim said: “The fire has been brought under control, while casuality evacuation has been concluded.”

PRNigeria gathered that no other person was affected in the explosion.

. PRNigeria.

Share this: WhatsApp



Telegram

Email



Copyright The Eagle Online.

Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.theeagleonline.com.ng as the source.