Three killed in bandits’ attack on Zamfara village

The Zamfara State Police Command on Thursday confirmed three persons dead following an attack by gunmen on Rungumawa, a village in Tsafe Local Government Area.

Its spokesman, Muhammad Shehu, told the News Agency of Nigeria in Tsafe that the bandits rode into the village on motorcycles, around 7.30pm.

Shehu said: “The bandits invaded the village in large numbers, shot and killed three persons instantly, before escaping.”

Shehu said the command immediately deployed armed personnel, who pursued the attackers, but did not make any arrest.

He said: “But we want to assure members of the public that the attackers will soon be apprehended.”

The police officer, however, appealed to communities in the state to resist the temptation to take the law into their hands.

Shehu said: “No one should constitute a law unto himself; we should rather give vital information to the police for prompt action.”

NAN reports that the killings had continued unabated even after the state government initiated peace overtures during which bandits denounced their criminal activities.

NAN.

