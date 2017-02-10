Those spreading false rumours on Buhari, Osinbajo callous, unpatriotic — JNI

The Jama’atu Nasril Islam on Thursday said those spreading false rumours of President Muhammadu Buhari’s illness and death were unpatriotic.

A statement by JNI General Secretary, Dr. Khalid Abubakar, issued in Kaduna also described as callous, mischievous and unpatriotic, those promoting false reports of alleged pressure on Acting President Yomi Osinbajo to resign.

Abubakar said: “JNI is indeed perturbed over the series of rumours making the rounds on the state of President Muhammadu Buhari’s health.

“It should be however noted that as with every mortal, illness is inevitable, likewise life and death.

“Thus, JNI is very concerned about the pandemonium generated as a result of the rumoured illness of the President and the dimension it is unfortunately taking.”

The statement noted that those spreading the rumour “will not live till eternity”.

Abubakar said: “We must as patriots, be cautioned on spreading inaccurate information. More so, Muslims should be cautioned not to join the bandwagon of rumour mongers.”

It urged all Nigerians to pray for the President’s “safe return, restoration of good health and the ability to continue with the task of piloting Nigeria to greater heights with his team.

Abubakar said: “In the same vein, we are all implored to fervently pray for the Nation, the Vice President, Governors and all those in the positions of authority, for Allah’s guidance in the discharge of their respective duties.

“We nonetheless, condemn in the strongest terms those calling for the resignation of Professor Yomi Osinbajo, as the Vice President, Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“Whatever, the intent may be, we see such calls as callous, mischievous and unpatriotic.

“Moreover, why must that vacuum be created now, if not for sinister motives?

“We therefore call on all Jumu’ah Imams to include the matter in their respective Friday sermons tomorrow and beyond, because in prayers we find consolation.”

